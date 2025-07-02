Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari Orders Kharif Loan Disbursal by July 30

Nagpur, July 2, 2025 — With sowing underway due to satisfactory rainfall across the region, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari has directed nationalized banks to complete Kharif crop loan disbursement by July 30. She emphasized the need for smooth and timely loan availability to farmers, based on their requirements.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The directive came during a review meeting held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office, where senior officials from various banks were present. The meeting was also attended by Revenue Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Khawle and Divisional Joint Registrar Pravin Wankhade.

Special Campaigns to Achieve Targets

District-wise targets have already been assigned for Kharif season loan distribution. Commissioner Bidari instructed banks that have not yet met their targets to launch special campaigns and ensure 100% loan disbursement by the July 30 deadline.

She also asked District Collectors to hold weekly bank-wise reviews every Monday to track progress and ensure target fulfillment. “No eligible farmer should be left without access to Kharif crop loans,” she stressed.

Loans via Kisan Credit Cards

Commissioner Bidari further directed that loans should be issued via Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), with collateral-free loans up to ₹2 lakh being prioritized. She urged bank officials to promptly process applications and make loans easily accessible to all eligible farmers.

The initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity and ensure financial support for farmers at the beginning of the Kharif season.