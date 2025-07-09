Nagpur Railway Station Flooded After Torrential Rains

Advertisement



Nagpur : Heavy overnight rainfall caused massive flooding at Nagpur Railway Station early Wednesday, leaving platforms waterlogged and train tracks submerged under knee-deep water. The deluge brought several train services to a standstill, creating widespread disruption for thousands of commuters.

Visuals from the station showed stagnant water across platforms and tracks, with water reaching the base of halted trains. Stranded passengers were seen wading through waterlogged premises, as railway staff scrambled to manage the crisis.

Officials from Central Railway confirmed that several trains were delayed or rerouted due to track inundation. Emergency dewatering pumps were deployed, and inspection teams were dispatched to check for potential electrical and signaling hazards.

The flooding was triggered by intense downpours that began late Tuesday night, overwhelming Nagpur’s drainage infrastructure. The incident has once again highlighted the inadequate monsoon preparedness at one of Central India’s busiest railway junctions.

Authorities have urged passengers to check live train updates before heading to the station. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain in the coming days, railway officials remain on high alert.