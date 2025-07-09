CM Reviews Nagpur Rainfall Crisis Amid Severe Waterlogging

Advertisement



Nagpur/Mumbai :Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing rainfall and waterlogging crisis in Nagpur, where several areas were submerged following heavy downpours. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the situation is currently under control.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CMO stated that CM Fadnavis held a review meeting with the Nagpur District Collector, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, and the Police Commissioner to assess the ground situation. The CMO confirmed that both National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been placed on standby.

“Considering the warning of heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all schools in the district,” the CMO added.

CM Fadnavis also urged citizens to take safety precautions during this period of intense rain.

Meanwhile, local residents from severely affected areas like New Narsala shared their distress. One resident told ANI, “Water has filled up to the waist. Cars have drowned, and water has entered houses. This has been a recurring issue for the past 7–8 years.”

Another resident added, “We’ve been waterlogged for the past three days. Roads are blocked and houses are submerged.”

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) carried out rescue operations using rafts in low-lying areas such as New Narsala. NMC’s City Operation Centre actively monitored flooded areas via CCTV and responded to citizen complaints.

Chief Fire and Disaster Management Officer Tushar Barahate said, “Nagpur received heavy rainfall leading to city-wide waterlogging. We received 40–50 distress calls and reports of 5–7 fallen trees. Rescue operations are underway.”

Dewatering pumps have been deployed to manage the flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Nagpur, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till July 11.