Ambazari and Gorewada Lake Levels Below Overflow Mark Despite Heavy Rainfall in Nagpur

Nagpur: Despite intense monsoon showers and widespread waterlogging across the city, water levels in Nagpur’s major lakes — Ambazari and Gorewada — remain below their respective overflow danger marks, according to official data released today.

As of 11:30 AM, the water level in Gorewada reservoir was recorded at 314.45 meters, well below the overflow threshold of 315.65 meters at the Godbole Gate. Similarly, Ambazari Lake is currently at 315.90 meters, still 0.30 meters short of its new overflow cut wall level of 316.20 meters.

These figures indicate that while the city has received substantial rainfall — 202.4 mm in the past 24 hours — the lakes are still within safe limits, providing relief to residents concerned about potential flooding or overflow scenarios.

Lake Water Level Summary:

Ambazari Lake: Current Level: 315.90 m Overflow Level: 316.20 m Status: Below overflow mark

Gorewada Lake: Current Level: 314.45 m (as of 11:30 AM) Overflow/Godbole Gate Level: 315.65 m Status: Below overflow mark



Municipal officials continue to monitor lake levels in real-time, especially as more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours under the IMD’s Yellow Alert for the region.

While urban flooding and underpass waterlogging have disrupted city life, the controlled rise in lake levels ensures that Nagpur’s primary water bodies remain stable — a positive indicator amidst the monsoon chaos.

Officials urge residents to remain cautious near water bodies and stay updated through official bulletins as the weather system evolves.