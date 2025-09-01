Nagpur PWD Contractor Commits Suicide Amid Mounting Unpaid Dues

Nagpur: Pending payments to contractors across Maharashtra have become a pressing issue, with many repeatedly urging the government to clear their dues. On Monday, this crisis took a tragic turn in Nagpur when a Public Works Department (PWD) contractor, P.V. Verma alias Munna Verma, ended his life at his Raj Nagar flat.

According to preliminary investigations, Verma had been facing severe financial distress due to unpaid bills worth ₹30–40 crore from the PWD. Despite his persistent demands for payment, the funds were not released, leaving him struggling under mounting pressure.

Verma was one of the major contractors associated with PWD projects in Nagpur, Gondia, and other districts, and was also engaged in work at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Hotmix Plant. While his family lived in Hyderabad, he stayed alone in his Nagpur flat.

Police reports state that around 6:30 am on Monday, Verma took the extreme step by hanging himself in his residence. His domestic help discovered him and immediately informed the police. Officers rushed to the scene, took the body down, and sent it for post-mortem.

The incident has shocked the contractor community and reignited the debate over delayed contractor payments in Maharashtra. Police have registered a case of accidental death and begun further investigation. Verma’s family has been informed and is on their way to Nagpur.