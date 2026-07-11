Nagpur Sex Trafficking Bust: Five Women Rescued, One Arrested

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Nagpur, July 11: The Social Security Branch of the Nagpur Police has busted an alleged sex trafficking racket operating under the Ambazari Police Station limits, rescuing five women, including two foreign nationals, and arresting one accused. Three other suspects remain absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace them.

According to police, the operation was carried out following a confidential tip-off that the accused were using a mobile application called ‘Login Personal Meeting’ to connect with customers and facilitate commercial sexual exploitation. Acting on the information, the Social Security Branch laid a trap with the help of a decoy customer and independent witnesses near Hotel Petal Inn in Gokulpeth, where the accused were caught during the operation.

During the raid, police rescued five women—two from Uzbekistan and three from Punjab, Delhi and Kolkata. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly lured the women with promises of quick and substantial earnings before forcing or inducing them into prostitution.

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A case has been registered at Ambazari Police Station under Sections 143(2) and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sachin Manikrao Mahajan (38), a resident of Bhavani Nagar, Puna Road, Nagpur. Three other accused—identified as Sameer alias Manish alias Gagan Thakur, Rahul, and a woman identified as Pooja—are absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to apprehend them.

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During the operation, police seized a Maruti Swift Dzire car worth ₹5 lakh, a mobile phone valued at ₹10,000, and ₹8,000 in cash, taking the total value of the seized property to ₹5.18 lakh.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Darshan Patil of the Social Security Branch. Further investigation is being carried out by Ambazari Police.

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