Nagpur powers India’s missile dream: 100th indigenous BrahMos booster rolls out

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Nagpur: In a landmark achievement for India’s defence manufacturing sector and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BrahMos Aerospace and Solar Industries India Ltd on Thursday rolled out the 100th indigenous booster for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Solar Industries’ facility in Nagpur.

The milestone underscores India’s growing capability to locally manufacture critical missile components that were once sourced from abroad and highlights the rapid progress being made in defence indigenisation.

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The booster was formally flagged off by BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi and Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of Solar Industries India Ltd, in the presence of senior officials and technical experts associated with the programme.

Describing the achievement as a major breakthrough for the country’s defence ecosystem, Joshi said the booster was earlier imported from Russia before a technology transfer agreement paved the way for indigenous production.

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“Earlier we were importing boosters from Russia. Technology transfer was given in 2018, trials were completed by the end of 2020 and production started in 2022. From one booster per month, Solar has now scaled up production to around 60 boosters per month. This is a significant achievement in the country’s indigenisation mission,” Joshi told local media.

He said Solar Industries has emerged as a key partner in localising critical BrahMos components and is now leading efforts to indigenise missile warheads as well. “They are the first company to take the technology transfer and move ahead with indigenisation. Warhead trials have been conducted and once successful, imported warheads will be replaced with indigenous ones,” he said.

Highlighting the missile’s operational record, Joshi said BrahMos has earned global recognition for its reliability and performance over the past quarter century. “The missile has demonstrated its robustness, quality and reliability over the years. The operational use of BrahMos has further reinforced confidence in the system and enhanced its global reputation,” he said.

On the export front, Joshi indicated that Vietnam could soon become the next major international customer for the missile system. “Vietnam is almost through. Only a few clearances remain. We are also in advanced discussions with several countries in the eastern and western regions,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayan Nuwal said Solar Industries successfully absorbed the transferred technology within a year and secured final approval from BrahMos Aerospace and Russian experts in September 2022, paving the way for full-scale production.

“We absorbed the technology within one year. After approval from Russian scientists and BrahMos Aerospace in 2022, production commenced. We are now building our capacity and can comfortably produce around 150 boosters annually,” Nuwal said.

He further revealed that the company has already developed an indigenous BrahMos warhead and submitted it for trials.

“The warhead has already been developed and is being sent for trials. If the trials are successful within the next month, we will begin manufacturing BrahMos warheads in India as well,” he said.

Calling the development a proud moment for both the company and the nation, Nuwal added, “This is a huge achievement not only for Solar Industries but also for the country. The booster and warhead are two of the most critical components of the BrahMos missile, and we are fully prepared to meet future requirements.”

The rollout of the 100th indigenous booster marks another major step in India’s journey towards defence self-sufficiency. With domestic production of key missile components gathering momentum and exports expanding, the achievement is expected to strengthen India’s position as a global defence manufacturing hub while reducing dependence on imported military hardware.

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