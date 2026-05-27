Nagpur Power Cut Today: Full List of Areas and Shutdown Timings

Nagpur: Several areas in Nagpur city and Butibori will face scheduled power outages on Wednesday due to pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work being carried out by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
According to MSEDCL, the shutdown has been planned to ensure safer and more reliable electricity supply during the monsoon season.
Areas Affected in Nagpur
Power supply will remain disrupted in multiple localities across the city at different timings:
- 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Congress Nagar, Pandhrabodi, Trust Layout and Devtale Layout.
- 7 AM to 10 AM: Ajni to Orange City Chowk, Deonagar, Savarkar Nagar and LIC Colony.
- 7 AM to 11 AM: Telangkhedi, Marartoli, PNT Colony, Karve Nagar, Ujjwal Nagar, Pawan Bhoomi, Paryavaran Nagar, Shri Ram Nagar, Cosmopolitan, Saraswati Vihar, Lokhande Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Cosmos Town, Dronacharya Nagar and nearby areas.
- 8 AM to 11 AM: Sujata Layout, Swavalambi Nagar, Saraswati Nagar and Dindayal Nagar.
- 7:30 AM to 10 AM: Swagat Zoo area, Aishwarya Layout, Shivshakti Layout, CGHS Society and Sonegaon.
- 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM: Hirannwar Layout, Anand Nagar and Garkul.
- 7 AM to 11 AM: Gayatri Nagar, Parsodi, Gopal Nagar, Vijay Nagar, ETS Colony and IT Park area.
- Civil Lines localities including Sindhi Colony, Kadbi Chowk, Christian Colony, Lumbini Nagar and Clark Town will also remain affected till 11 AM.
Butibori Industrial Areas Also Affected
In Butibori, several industrial units including Karmtara, Suryakiran, Hindustan, Jayaswal Neco, Cadellaris, Ruchi Soya and Premier Irrigation will face power disruption from 9 AM onwards.
Meanwhile, A-Zone Phase II, SZ Zone and SAZ Food area will witness outage between 1 PM and 2:30 PM.
MSEDCL has appealed to citizens and industries to complete essential work in advance and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.