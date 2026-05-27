Nagpur Heatwave News: Day & Night Temperatures Soar, Heatwave Alert Till May 29

Nagpur continues to reel under intense heat during the ongoing Nautapa period, with temperatures remaining dangerously high across the city. According to the report, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5°C on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature also remained unusually high at 31°C, offering little relief even during nighttime.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Nagpur till May 29, warning that temperatures are expected to remain between 44°C and 46°C over the next few days.

Key highlights from the report:

Gold Rate May 27- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 159,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,47,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,70,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Monday’s temperature had touched 46.5°C , among the season’s highest.

, among the season’s highest. Hot winds and harsh sunlight continued throughout Tuesday.

Some areas near Hingna Road reportedly received brief light rainfall in the evening.

IMD has predicted chances of light rain around May 30, followed by partly cloudy weather on May 31 and June 1.

The report also mentioned panic among citizens after an emergency alert suddenly appeared on mobile phones around 4 PM. The multilingual warning message informed residents about the possibility of severe heatwave conditions in districts including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, and Wardha. Officials later clarified that it was part of a nationwide disaster alert system testing exercise by the Department of Telecommunications and NDMA.

Advertisement