Nagpur Police’s ‘Operation U-Turn’ Brings 23% Drop in Road Accident Fatalities

Nagpur: The city’s roads are turning safer thanks to the ‘Operation U-Turn’ campaign launched by Nagpur Police under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravindra Singal. Started on July 10, 2024, the initiative has not only reduced accidents but also heightened public awareness about road safety and traffic discipline.
Sharp Drop in Fatalities
Comparing January–August 2024 with the same period in 2025, road accident deaths in Nagpur fell from 253 to 195 — a drop of nearly 60 lives saved. Fatal accidents declined from 238 to 165, while the number of seriously injured also dipped from 436 to 417.
Zone-wise Impact
- Ajni: 40% reduction
- Sakkardara: 39% reduction
- Sitabuldi: 36% reduction
- Kamptee: 29% reduction
However, the Cotton Market zone recorded a worrying 120% rise in fatalities.
Checkpoints and Drunk-Driving Crackdown
Every night, police conduct blockades at 33 locations between 7 pm and 2 am, focusing on drunk-driving. So far, over 2,500 motorists have faced action, with many vehicles seized.
Strict Action on Reckless & Underage Driving
- More than 60 reckless drivers booked daily.
- Over 50 parents penalized under the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing minors to drive.
Safety Measures at Accident-Prone Spots
Police have installed barricades, rumblers, blinkers, and caution boards at high-risk zones, making drivers more alert and reducing mishaps.
Parking & Unauthorized Vehicles
- In coordination with NMC, clear parking/no-parking zones are being enforced.
- More than 25 illegal food trucks and modified vehicles have been acted against.
- A ban on private passenger buses parking on city roads led to fines on 45 buses.
Smart Policing & Public Trust
Traffic cops are now required to actively man smart traffic booths. Absentee staff face disciplinary action, boosting citizens’ confidence in law enforcement.
Overall Impact
The campaign has led to:
- Reduced road accidents and fatalities
- Fear of law among drunk drivers
- Improved parking management
- Removal of illegal vehicles from roads