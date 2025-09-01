Nagpur Police’s ‘Operation U-Turn’ Brings 23% Drop in Road Accident Fatalities

Nagpur: The city’s roads are turning safer thanks to the ‘Operation U-Turn’ campaign launched by Nagpur Police under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravindra Singal. Started on July 10, 2024, the initiative has not only reduced accidents but also heightened public awareness about road safety and traffic discipline.

Sharp Drop in Fatalities

Comparing January–August 2024 with the same period in 2025, road accident deaths in Nagpur fell from 253 to 195 — a drop of nearly 60 lives saved. Fatal accidents declined from 238 to 165, while the number of seriously injured also dipped from 436 to 417.

Zone-wise Impact

Ajni: 40% reduction

Sakkardara: 39% reduction

Sitabuldi: 36% reduction

Kamptee: 29% reduction

However, the Cotton Market zone recorded a worrying 120% rise in fatalities.

Checkpoints and Drunk-Driving Crackdown

Every night, police conduct blockades at 33 locations between 7 pm and 2 am, focusing on drunk-driving. So far, over 2,500 motorists have faced action, with many vehicles seized.

Strict Action on Reckless & Underage Driving

More than 60 reckless drivers booked daily.

booked daily. Over 50 parents penalized under the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing minors to drive.

Safety Measures at Accident-Prone Spots

Police have installed barricades, rumblers, blinkers, and caution boards at high-risk zones, making drivers more alert and reducing mishaps.

Parking & Unauthorized Vehicles

In coordination with NMC, clear parking/no-parking zones are being enforced.

are being enforced. More than 25 illegal food trucks and modified vehicles have been acted against.

have been acted against. A ban on private passenger buses parking on city roads led to fines on 45 buses.

Smart Policing & Public Trust

Traffic cops are now required to actively man smart traffic booths. Absentee staff face disciplinary action, boosting citizens’ confidence in law enforcement.

Overall Impact

The campaign has led to:

Reduced road accidents and fatalities

Fear of law among drunk drivers

Improved parking management

Removal of illegal vehicles from roads

Commissioner Dr. Singal remarked, “Operation U-Turn is not just about enforcement but about building a culture of road safety in Nagpur. This civic movement will continue with greater momentum.”