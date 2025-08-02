Nagpur Police warn hoteliers against human trafficking, prostitution rackets

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a hard-hitting message to the city’s hospitality industry, Nagpur Police on Friday warned hotel and lodge owners to ensure their establishments do not turn into “bases for human trafficking or prostitution hubs.” The advisory came during a joint interactive session at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, where senior officers unveiled strict guidelines under Operation Shakti, a citywide campaign to combat trafficking and organized crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahek Swami, who is leading the initiative, urged hoteliers to adopt “zero tolerance” against any form of exploitation. “If you notice a minor with suspicious individuals, inform the police immediately. Stop the practice of hourly check-ins. Human trafficking is not just about prostitution, it also includes organ trade, begging rackets, and forced labour,” she said.

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) Shivaji Rathod underlined Nagpur’s strategic importance as a city home to top-ranking personalities and international establishments, making it a potential target for terrorists. “Be alert to guests speaking unusual languages or behaving oddly. Report immediately,” he directed.

Addl CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi stressed character verification of hotel staff to prevent criminals from infiltrating the workforce. Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy added that police surveillance now covers not just registered hotels but also unlicensed lodges operating under the radar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhijeet Patil revealed that interstate gangs, including burglars, chain-snatchers, robbers, and tricksters, often use hotels near bus and railway stations as staging grounds for crimes, sometimes checking in minors using fake Aadhaar cards and bogus phone numbers.

Tejinder Singh Renu, President of the Nagpur Residential Hotel Association (NRHA), flagged the mushrooming of unauthorized hotels across the city, demanding a crackdown. Responding, Jt CP Reddy issued a stern warning: “Do not operate without valid documentation. Violations will attract criminal action.”

While hoteliers also raised concerns about impersonation and cheating cases, police reminded them that compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) was non-negotiable. Key directives include:

• Verify Aadhaar cards via apps and cross-check cell phone numbers.

• Maintain detailed entry-exit records and encourage electronic payments.

• Upgrade CCTV systems with dual DVRs and install audio-visual monitoring at receptions.

• Flag suspicious behaviour of outstation guests to local police stations.

“Police excesses, if any, will be addressed,” assured Jt CP Reddy, “but hoteliers must act responsibly. Public safety depends on your cooperation.”