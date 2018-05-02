Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur Police to inspect changing rooms of malls, shops

Nagpur: Police in Nagpur will inspect changing rooms of malls and shops to ensure there are no hidden cameras. Members of this police team will conduct surprise visits in plain clothes, posing as customers. It is also going to be mandatory for salesmen in malls and clothing shops to undergo police verification according to the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

Following an incident in Friends Garment, where a hidden camera was detected in the women’s changing rooms in a shop, there was an uproar. This is the reason for the latest police move. The owner of the shop and a salesperson have been arrested.

A special team of Nagpur Police will patrol malls and shops to conduct surprise checks on changing rooms to ensure there is no repeat of such an incident. The team will include female and male police personnel, who will pose as customers.

