Nagpur police target drug kingpins’ properties for bulldozer action

Addresses of notorious narcotics peddlers shared with NMC as authorities move to strike at the financial backbone of drug trade

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Nagpur: In a decisive escalation of its war against narcotics, Nagpur Police have identified several prominent drug peddlers and alleged kingpins and forwarded details of their residential properties to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for scrutiny and possible demolition action.

The move signals a shift in strategy from merely arresting drug offenders to targeting the assets and infrastructure that allegedly sustain the illegal trade. Police believe that dismantling unauthorised structures linked to drug traffickers could deal a severe blow to narcotics networks and serve as a warning to those who profit from addiction and crime.

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Outgoing Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal raised the issue during a review meeting with elected representatives, where he sought greater cooperation from corporators in the battle against the city’s growing drug menace.

According to officials, the police have compiled details of individuals allegedly involved in large-scale drug trafficking and supplied the information to the civic administration for legal examination. While the final decision on demolition rests with the NMC and must comply with existing laws, police officials made it clear that the objective is to ensure that those accused of poisoning society do not continue to enjoy the benefits of illegally acquired assets.

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“The fight against drugs cannot be won by arrests alone. We must also target the ecosystem that allows these criminal networks to flourish,” a senior police official said.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the spread of narcotics among youngsters in Nagpur. Law-enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned that organised drug syndicates are attempting to expand their reach by targeting vulnerable youth and educational institutions.

Dr Singal stressed that public participation remains crucial in dismantling these networks. He noted that many citizens possess information about drug-related activities but hesitate to approach authorities due to fear, social pressure or concerns about retaliation.

Assuring complete confidentiality, he appealed to corporators and residents to come forward with credible information about peddlers, suppliers and suspicious activities operating in their localities.

No protection for errant policemen

In a stern message, Dr Singal also made it clear that police personnel found colluding with criminal elements would not be spared.

“If any police personnel are involved in illegal activities, report it. Action will be taken,” he said.

According to police officials, eight to ten personnel have been dismissed from service in recent years following allegations of misconduct and illegal activities, underscoring the department’s stated policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and criminal links within its own ranks.

Civic body backs tough action

The proposal received support from civic leaders, with Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare stating that the NMC would thoroughly examine the properties identified by police and initiate action wherever violations of building regulations or municipal laws are established.

Mayor Neeta Thakre also endorsed strict measures against the narcotics trade, arguing that both peddlers and habitual consumers contribute to the spread of addiction and that firm action is necessary to protect future generations.

Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy sounded an alarm over a disturbing trend emerging in the narcotics trade. He revealed that drug syndicates are increasingly exploiting minors as couriers, commonly known as “drug mules”, to transport contraband and evade law-enforcement scrutiny.

According to police, juveniles are allegedly paid substantial sums to carry narcotics from one location to another, exposing them to criminal networks at a young age and placing their futures at risk.

Reddy also warned that synthetic drugs are rapidly emerging as one of the biggest threats facing urban centres and urged corporators to act as the first line of defence by reporting suspicious activities from their wards.

With Dr Ravinder Singal now transferred to Mumbai as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, police sources indicated that the anti-drug campaign is expected to continue under incoming Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil.

The message from law-enforcement agencies is clear: Nagpur’s battle against narcotics is entering a more aggressive phase, one that seeks not only to arrest drug traffickers but also to dismantle the financial and physical structures that enable the illegal trade to thrive.

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