Nagpur Police Review Focuses on Smart Policing

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Nagpur: Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar conducted a comprehensive review of the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, focusing on law and order, crime control, administrative efficiency and the implementation of smart policing initiatives.

During the high-level review meeting, Patankar-Mhaiskar examined pending government proposals related to the police department and directed officials to ensure their timely disposal to strengthen operational efficiency and improve policing standards.

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Senior police officers presented detailed updates on modern policing initiatives in Nagpur, including crime prevention strategies, cybercrime enforcement, technology-driven surveillance, expansion of the CCTV network, security arrangements in sensitive areas and other citizen safety measures.

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Women’s Safety Among Top Priorities

The Additional Chief Secretary stressed that the safety of women, children and senior citizens should remain a top priority. She called for stronger patrolling, faster police response, better use of technology and increased public participation to enhance citizens’ sense of security.

Push for Smart Policing

Referring to the vision of Smart Policing, she urged Nagpur Police to strengthen transparency, accountability, technology adoption and public engagement to build a modern policing model that improves crime prevention while increasing public trust.

The meeting also reviewed the quality of criminal investigations, improving conviction rates, the use of scientific evidence in serious cases and specialised training for investigating officers to ensure stronger prosecution in courts.

Police Officers Honoured

At the conclusion of the meeting, police officers who secured convictions through effective investigations and personnel who made outstanding contributions to policing were honoured with certificates of appreciation.

Officials described the review as a significant step towards strengthening Nagpur Police’s administrative framework, advancing modern policing practices and enhancing public safety across the city.

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