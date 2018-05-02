Nagpur Police set up open theatre at shelter home, First film: Tanhaji

To help people beat anxiety.

Nagpur: Nagpur City Police has set up an open theatre at a shelter home to help people beat anxiety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The police department, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce this initiative. The official Twitter handle of Nagpur City Police posted a video of the open theatre set up at a shelter home. In the video, one can see a scene from Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Tanhaji being played on the screen. Several people wearing face masks watched the movie in the outdoor area.

“Watching a film redirects the attention and it’s an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the shelter homes,” they wrote while sharing the clip.