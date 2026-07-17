Nagpur Police Ordered to Carry Service Guns While on Duty

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant move aimed at strengthening police safety and enhancing law enforcement, Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil has made it mandatory for all eligible police officers and personnel, including traffic police, to carry their service guns while on duty. The official order was issued across the Nagpur Police Commissionerate on Thursday (July 16).

The decision comes in the wake of increasing incidents of attacks on police personnel and growing concerns over maintaining law and order in the city.

Gold Rate July 17 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 41,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,16,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Mandatory Service Guns for Eligible Police Personnel

According to the order, all eligible police officers and staff who have been issued service weapons must carry them while performing official duties. The directive applies not only to personnel engaged in crime prevention but also to traffic police, who frequently face confrontations during naka checking, special drives, and drunk-driving enforcement operations.

Advertisement

Police officials believe the move will help personnel respond effectively during emergencies and improve their ability to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

Decision Aimed at Deterring Criminals

Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil has taken the decision to strengthen the confidence of police personnel while also creating a stronger sense of fear among criminals. Officials noted that traffic police often encounter aggressive offenders, suspects, and habitual criminals during routine enforcement, leading to incidents of assault and obstruction of duty.

With the new order, police personnel will now carry their service pistols or revolvers along with their traditional batons while on duty.

Senior Officers Also Directed to Carry Weapons

The directive is not limited to field staff. Senior officials, including Senior Police Inspectors (SPIs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), have also been instructed to keep their officially issued service revolvers or pistols with them while on duty.

The police administration believes this step will enhance operational preparedness and ensure a quicker response during emergencies.

Earlier Order Focused on Discipline

Just two days before issuing the service gun directive, Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil had instructed all traffic police personnel to maintain a neat and clean appearance while on duty. Officers were directed to wear clean uniforms, maintain discipline, and interact courteously with citizens.

With the latest order, the focus has now expanded from discipline and public conduct to strengthening the safety and preparedness of the Nagpur Police force.

Advertisement

नागपुर में 'आपली बस' कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल खत्म | मनपा ने मानीं... स्कूल में गैस रिसाय, छात्राएं अस्पताल पहुंचीं #maharashtranews #satara #newsupdate #maharashtra सोनम वांगचुक अनशन पर राऊत का हमला #vidarbhanews #nagpur #newsupdate #nagpurnews नागपुर में फिर गैंगवार! MCOCA आरोपी पर आधी रात फायरिंग #NagpurNews #Gangwar... महिला आरक्षण पर BJP का कांग्रेस पर बड़ा दावा #BJP #Congress #mahilaaarakshan... रामरक्षा आंदोलन पर विजय वडेट्टीवार का बड़ा बयान #Congress #RamRakshaAndolan #RSS #VHP...

×