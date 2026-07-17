The Evolution and Changing Real Estate Dynamics of Nagpur’s Retail Markets, Big box retail are exceptions to rules.

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A History of Shifting Retail Hubs

The retail landscape of Nagpur has never been static. Over the decades, the city’s “center of gravity” for shopping has repeatedly shifted from one micro-market to another, driven by urban expansion, changing consumer behaviors, and infrastructure constraints.

Historically, Itwari served as the traditional core of Nagpur’s commerce, a bustling wholesale and retail hub famed for traditional attire, jewellery, and daily commodities. However, as the city expanded and consumer expectations evolved, the market transitioned. Between 1980 and 2000, Sitabuldi emerged as the undisputed heartbeat of Nagpur retail, bridging the gap between traditional street shopping and the city’s earliest modern showrooms.

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As Sitabuldi began to succumb to heavy congestion and density constraints, the retail spotlight shifted once again to meet the demands of a growing middle class looking for premium, upscale brand experiences. This gave rise to the development of Sadar and West High Court (WHC) Road as the premier commercial high streets of the city. Yet history is repeating itself; just as traffic and space limitations pushed shoppers away from older markets, WHC Road is now facing structural challenges that are driving retail into entirely new territories.

The Fading “Glory” of West High Court Road and the slow death of Residency Road.

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Residency Road is on death bed, yes new extensions have sprouted out of it in the form of Mount Road, Mount Road Extension is already overcrowded and parking is a huge problem. Residency Road and Mount Road Extension should be acknowledged as the Food Cout of North Nagpur as retail is slowly dying away. Shops keep opening and then shutting down, only exception being the big box retails, West Side, Pantaloons and recently opened Zudio Store.

West High Court Road, commonly known as WHC, was once the darling of the Corporate Retail World, but it is rapidly losing its shine. This phenomenon is not unique to Nagpur; a similar trajectory is currently affecting other prominent high streets in Maharashtra, such as FC Road in Pune and Linking Road in Mumbai, for almost identical reasons. Roshan Real Estate brokered the first big box Retail of Max Fashion at WHC Road, 15 years ago, after which we have also been instrumental in finalising, Pantaloons, Louis Phillip, Van Husen among many other outlets at WHC, among selling plots to Developers.

In Nagpur, the decline is heavily concentrated around badly planned buildings with inappropriate parking and an influx of excessive new construction coming up in and around WHC Road. This includes the stretch of North Ambazari Road and the Cement Road in Shivaji Nagar, areas which until recently were relatively uncrowded from a parking perspective. One of the main reason for overcrowding is the mushrooming of coaching classes institutes in and around Dharempeth, Gukulpeth and Shivaji Nagar

Furthermore, the commercial rentals on WHC have become entirely non-proportionate to the business revenue generated. Despite declining footfalls and rising congestion, the rates quoted by developers for upcoming projects remain steep, pricing out many sustainable retail models.

Critical Bottlenecks and Infrastructure Strain

The stretch of WHC Road between Law College Square and Shankar Nagar Square is facing significant operational hurdles that detract from its status as a premium commercial hub. A classic case of unplanned commercial growth outpacing civic infrastructure and enforcement, a once-prime locality is turning into a congested bottleneck due to a few core issues, like, Rampant Illegal and Haphazard Parking, Too much Commercialization in Residential Areas, Encroachments, Lack of Civic Sense, Failed Civic and Legal Interventions and above all Infrastructure.

The New Era: Destination Shopping and Emerging Hubs

As traditional high streets like WHC Road become increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, the retail market of Nagpur is adapting by shifting toward organized destination shopping. Modern consumers now prioritize convenience, predictability, and parking availability over traditional open-air high streets. We at Roshan Real Estate were the first to recognise the future of market in and London street as we brokered the Max Store at Enriquo Heights adjacent to Radisson Hotel.

This shift has fuelled the emergence and rapid thriving of newer retail hubs like London Street, South Ambhajheri Road, Manish Nagar and most notably, the commercial market developing directly facing the VR Mall. The prominent driver behind the meteoric rise of this new market area is the integration of superior parking infrastructure within newly built commercial complexes. Parking woos of Manish Nagar have already started before it could become a major retail area, eventually it will cater to just people in and around Manish Nagar. South Ambhazari Road looks good but I personally don’t see it being a premium retail hub for more than the next decade.

Highlighting this trend, major new anchors chose to open across from VR Mall rather than on traditional high streets, featuring prominent Trent brands such as Westside and Zudio. Roshan Real Estate has recently brokered a transaction of a leading corporate house spanning 30000 sft. Near VR Mall.

The area around VR Mall and London Street have a long future ahead of them before the next shift.

Ultimately, the retail geography of Nagpur continues to rewrite itself.

A Suggestion to Developers: Planning 20 Years Ahead

There is a vital takeaway that local builders and developers must consider from the historical shifts and the current deterioration of micro-markets like WHC Road: long-term commercial value cannot be sustained by architectural aesthetics or carpet area alone if basic accessibility is compromised. Leading visionary developers, such as Mr. Hiranandani, have long emphasized that for any commercial complex to remain successful and resilient, you must plan the parking infrastructure at least 20 years ahead. Without a forward looking parking layout, even the most beautifully designed complex is bound to choke on its own growth and ultimately fail. The developers must prioritize proactive infrastructure design as a foundational element of any commercial blueprint.

About the Author

Pankaj Roshan is the Head of Roshan Real Estate, a leading brokerage agency with 40 years of extensive experience across various sectors of the real estate market. These sectors include corporate retail and office leasing on a pan-India basis, top-end residential sales, warehousing, and hospitality agreements. Based in Civil Lines, Nagpur, Roshan Real Estate is empanelled with over 40 corporate houses and has delivered services in more than 100 towns and cities across India. He can be contacted at 9822200500 or 8055005000

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