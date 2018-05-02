Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Police Rewards Mirchi Divya For Manoranjan Tumcha Dari

    Nagpur Traffic Police launched this cool initiative called Manoranjan Tumcha Dari which literally means entertainment at your doorstep during complete lockdown
    They reached out to Mirchi Divya to help promote this activity both digitally and on-ground.

    Today Nagpur traffic police handed her token of appreciation for her contribution for the same.

    “PARAG POTE a senior inspector reached out to me and shared the idea of this event. He asked if I could join them and I felt honoured. Wherever we went people gave great response we could see flash lights from windows, balconies.

    People thanking us for making them feel better during such stressful situation.” Rj Divya said.

    – Farhan Kazi

