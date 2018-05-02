HC releases man alleged to having attempted to commit murder

Nagpur: Justice Vinay Joshi has released Accused amit kumre on bail. He was arrested for alleged offences under section 307, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of IPC R/w 4, 25 of Arms Act R/w sec 143 Bombay Police Act vide crime no. 466/19 registered by the PSO PS Ramnagar.

The law was brought in motion by the Pawan Nanduji Khadse alleging that, accused on 12-07-19 at 8 pm, while complainant was walking on the road, accused persons namely Yash Parate, Tushar Badalamwar, Amit Kumre, Ankush Tirpude and Navin Kumre came on motorcycles and assaulted him by means of sword and knife. There were 5 injuries caused to the injured.

Applicant was arrested on 14/07/19. During investigation The applicant states that during provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act were invoked against the applicant and others. Due to invocation of the provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, the applicant was produced before the Special Judge (Constituted for

Trying Offences under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act).

Thereafter vide communication dated 10/12/2019 office of the Director General of Police, informed the uperintendent of Police, Wardha, that proceedings under Maharashtra Control of Organized Act cannot be invoked against the applicant and therefore amit was discharged from the offence MCOCA act.

It was alleged by the prosecution that, applicant was externed vide order dated 1-01-18 for a period of 2 years u/s 55 of Bombay Police Act. Now order is not in force as period of 2 years has expired on 1-01-2020. Applicant had committed offence while he was externed.

It was submitted that, order of externment had come to end in January 2020. It was submitted that, there are contradiction in the statement of injured and other eyewitnesses thus presence of applicant was doubtful.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for amit.