Video: 3 dead, 12 injured as speeding car hits multiple vehicles in Mumbai

At least three people died and 12 were injured after a speeding car hit multiple parked vehicles at a toll plaza in Mumbai. The accident took place on Thursday night when the car was headed north from Worli towards Bandra, police said.

“The Innova car first collided with a Mercedes car 100 meters before the toll plaza on the sea link. Thereafter, it collided with two or three other vehicles,” said DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay.

Six cars, including the Mercedes and the Innova, were involved in the accident, the police official added.

Three people died in the accident and six were injured.

“Among those injured, four are in a stable condition and the other two are critical. One of the critically injured people is receiving treatment at the Lilavati Hospital and the other five are admitted to the Bhabha Hospital,” the official said.

The Innova car’s driver is also among those injured, police said.

