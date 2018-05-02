Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 29th, 2020

    Nagpur Police rejoin over 47k migrants with their families

    Nagpur: City police in association with NGOs, till date have rejoined sum of 47510 labours with their families in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, West Bengal, J&K, Odisha, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, reveals the data tabled by Nagpur Police.

    A total of 12000 migrant workers were departed by 12 Shramik Special trains to various districts of the state. Five trains carrying 3901 migrants were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, three trains to Bihar with a number of 3957 migrants. While one train, each to Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, J&K and Jharkhand left carrying a sum of 4142 labourers.

    As per the numbers, 16725 migrant labourers stranded in Nagpur returned to Madhya Pradesh in 669 MSRTC buses while 14150 migrants were sent back to Chhattisgarh using 566 MSRTC buses. Also, 31 MSRTC buses were used to send back 634 migrants to their districts within the Maharashtra state.

    The data also disclosed that three ambulances, one to each state- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were arranged to send 12 migrants to their districts safely.

    District Magistrates also made arrangements for private buses at decided rates to send labourers to their districts. A total of 137 private buses were used to safely send 3989 migrants mostly to Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha state.

    Amid the ongoing lockdown, following the social distancing norm, a tally of 1418 vehicles was used to send migrants to their respective state.

    A team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nilesh Bharne and Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ, Vikram Sali under supervision of Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had assured migrant workers all possible assistance.

