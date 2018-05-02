India surpasses China’s COVID-19 death toll

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world’s ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.

The health ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am.

According to Worldometer, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of total number of cases.

The health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

“Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

India also surpassed China’s death toll with as many as 4,706 deaths, compared to 4,638, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In terms of total number of confirmed cases, the United States is the worst hit with over 17 lakh cases, while other countries with more cases than India are Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

While Turkey is now ranked 10th, China is at 14th place and below Iran, Peru and Canada.

The US also tops the number of deaths with more than 1 lakh fatalities, followed by the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Mexico, Germany and Iran in the top 10.

India is ranked 13th now after Canada and Netherlands at the 11th and 12th places, respectively.