Nagpur Police rejoin over 13,000 migrant workers with their families

Nagpur: City police in association with NGOs, till date have rejoined sum of 13,346 labours with their families in nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and others. With the help of 334 private/government buses, four trains the Nagpur Police conducted this initiative.

A team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nilesh Bharne and Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ, Vikram Sali under supervision of Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had assured migrant workers all possible assistance. An inter-state bus operation centre at Panjri naka on the outskirts of Nagpur was formed.

The cops had also roped in NGOs and volunteers to shelter, serve food and also conduct required medical checks and thermal screening for their interstate travels back to their states. Following which over thirteen thousands migrant labourers have been sent back to their native places till Thursday.