    Published On : Thu, May 14th, 2020

    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud

    Nagpur: Following Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Chief Tukaram Munde’s directives of allowing home of liquor at your doorsteps, many tricksters have now become active on social media platforms. The miscreants have now found other means to cheat people. The fraudsters are creating fake online profiles of wine shops to lure costumers and capitalizing the lockdown norms set by the District Administration to curb the spread of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). The fraudsters are reportedly seeking 50% advance on orders.

    Though, many gullible citizens have fallen prey to this swindle. However, just to save themselves the embarrassment, they have been avoiding police complaint.

    Adhering to State Government’s order, the NMC Chief has approved the sale of alcohol online. Upon this Facebook has become the focal point where fake photos, videos of wine shops are surfacing to trap those hunting down ordering points

    Duping in the name of 50% advance!

    On contacting these numbers, the response you will get that they will only provide liquor to your doorsteps, if you’re willing to pay 50% advance payment using Phone Pay, Google Pay and Paytm. Sans any options at sight, gullible people are getting tricked.

    Be cautious!

    It is appealed to the citizens that before initiating any sort of online financial transactions, it is mandatory to inspect the given information and the source properly before responding.


