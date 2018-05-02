Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 14th, 2020

    Praveen Datke,Uddhav, 7 others elected unopposed to council

    MLC Polls | नागपूरचे माजी महापौर प्रवीण दटके

    Mumbai/Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others were declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council on Thursday. Apart from Thackeray, Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena), four candidates of BJP – Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ramesh Karad; NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’s Rajesh Rathod were in the fray for the nine seats, which fell vacant on April 24.

    “All of them were elected unopposed,” an official said. “The result was officially announced on Thursday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm,” the official said. The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats.

    With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year and required to become a member of either house of the legislature before May 27. –


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    गोंदिया: ताश के पत्तों के ख्वाब , तालाब पर बिखर गए
    गोंदिया: ताश के पत्तों के ख्वाब , तालाब पर बिखर गए
    Trending News
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Featured News
    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one
    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one
    Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM
    Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM
    Trending In Nagpur
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Praveen Datke,Uddhav, 7 others elected unopposed to council
    Praveen Datke,Uddhav, 7 others elected unopposed to council
    Nagpur Police rejoin over 13,000 migrant workers with their families
    Nagpur Police rejoin over 13,000 migrant workers with their families
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one
    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    सावधान! ऑनलाइन शराब डिलीवरी के फेर में कहीं हो ना जाएं ठगी के शिकार!
    सावधान! ऑनलाइन शराब डिलीवरी के फेर में कहीं हो ना जाएं ठगी के शिकार!
    ‘प्रभाताई ओझा स्मृति सेवा संस्था ‘ द्वारा खाने का वितरण
    ‘प्रभाताई ओझा स्मृति सेवा संस्था ‘ द्वारा खाने का वितरण
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145