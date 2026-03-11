Nagpur Police recover 117 lost mobile phones worth Rs 18.29 Lakh, return them to owners

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major relief for citizens who had lost their mobile phones, the Nagpur City Police successfully traced and returned 117 missing mobile handsets worth Rs 18.29 lakh to their rightful owners in Zone III of the city.

The recovery drive was carried out across police stations under Zone III, including Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli and Shantinagar. To trace the missing devices, each police station formed a dedicated Mobile Missing Squad comprising police officers and personnel.

Gold Rate Mar 10, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,61,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,50,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,76,300/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Using technical surveillance and the Central Equipment Identity Register portal, the teams tracked the location of the lost phones. During the investigation, several devices were traced within Nagpur city, while others were recovered from different districts and even outside the state.

After completing the necessary legal procedures, police contacted the owners and handed over the recovered mobile phones.

A special handover programme was organised on March 10, 2026, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III), Rahul Madane, where the recovered mobile phones were formally returned to their owners.

Mobile phones recovered by police stations

• Kotwali Police Station: 17 phones worth Rs 3,08,000

• Ganeshpeth Police Station: 28 phones worth Rs 3,67,000

• Tehsil Police Station: 3 phones worth Rs 35,000

• Lakadganj Police Station: 23 phones worth Rs 4,04,999

• Pachpaoli Police Station: 42 phones worth Rs 6,46,000

• Shantinagar Police Station: 4 phones worth Rs 68,600

Total: 117 mobile phones recovered worth Rs 18,29,599

Many citizens expressed gratitude to the police department for helping them recover their lost devices.

Police officials stated that the department remains committed to protecting citizens’ property and ensuring prompt action in such cases. Similar recovery drives will continue in the future.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, and Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region) Rajendra Dabhade.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement