Air India Express flight from Hyderabad suffers nose-wheel issue in Phuket

An Air India Express flight travelling from Hyderabad to Phuket was involved in a landing incident on Wednesday after a technical issue with its nose wheel left the aircraft stranded on the runway at Phuket International Airport.

According to an AIR India Express Spokesperson, “We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on 11 March experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned. We thank our guests, the Phuket airport authorities, and all stakeholders for their cooperation.”

