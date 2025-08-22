Nagpur Police Raid Icon Spa, Bust Sex Racket in Rana Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: In a major crackdown under Operation Shakti, Nagpur Police raided Icon Spa and Salon at Shri Prasad Apartments, Mangal Murti Chowk, Rana Pratap Nagar, and unearthed a sex racket being run under the guise of a salon. The action took place on August 21, 2025, under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

During the raid, police rescued two women who were allegedly forced into prostitution. The spa’s manager, Ranjit Ramesh Haldar (47), a native of Vardhman district, Kolkata, was arrested on the spot. Officials also seized ₹16,520 in cash as evidence.

According to police, the accused lured women with promises of high earnings, provided them with space at the spa, and pushed them into prostitution for monetary gain.

Accused Identified:

Arrested: Ranjit Ramesh Haldar, Manager, Icon Spa and Salon

Ranjit Ramesh Haldar, Manager, Icon Spa and Salon Wanted: Gaurang Santosh Biswas, Owner of Icon Spa and Salon Jagdish Patil, Manager of Icon Spa and Salon



A case has been registered under Sections 143(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The raid was executed under the directives of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, with supervision from Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Crime) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP Abhijit Patil. The operation was led by PI Rahul Shire, assisted by PSI Shivaji Nanavare and staff including constables Lata Gawai, Aarti Chavan, Prakash Mathankar, Kishor Thakre, Kunal Bodkhe, and driver Kamlesh Kshirsagar.

Police have launched a search for the absconding accused, and further investigation is underway.