Nagpur: From crime crackdowns and civic updates to crop damage reports and festival security checks, Nagpur witnessed a packed day of developments on August 22, 2025. Here’s the full roundup of today’s top news.
Crime & Law Order Highlights:
- 3 notorious criminals exiled under the MPDA Act.
- Police recovered 237 lost mobiles worth ₹49 lakh.
- “Operation Shakti”: 3 women rescued from prostitution racket at Shivshakti Bar.
- Fake Baba arrested for exploiting woman under ritual pretense.
- 2 vehicle lifters arrested; 15 cases solved.
Civic & Governance:
- NMC to release draft of new ward formation today.
- Possible water cuts due to Kanhan River flooding intake wells.
- 148 new no-parking zones + new speed restrictions in city.
- HC action against 23 NMC officers on stray dog menace.
Agriculture & Environment:
- 571 hectares of crops (cotton, soybean, tur, rice, orange, chili) damaged; ~800 farmers affected.
- Vidarbha receives heavy rain, easing rainfall deficit.
Education:
- Nagpur University blunder: BBA students given BCom mark sheets.
Other Key Updates:
- Security reviewed for upcoming Marbat festival.
- Liquor ban tomorrow (Aug 23) for Tanha Pola festival.
- Permit room owners warn of strike from Aug 24 against heavy taxes.
- Achievers School celebrated its 17th Foundation Day.
- Lok Sabha bans gaming; debate grows on impact on trading sector.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (August 22, 2025):
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,635 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,145 per gram
