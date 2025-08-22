Published On : Fri, Aug 22nd, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Today: Police Crackdowns, NMC Ward Draft, Crop Loss & Marbat Preparations

Nagpur: From crime crackdowns and civic updates to crop damage reports and festival security checks, Nagpur witnessed a packed day of developments on August 22, 2025. Here’s the full roundup of today’s top news.

Crime & Law Order Highlights:

  • 3 notorious criminals exiled under the MPDA Act.
  • Police recovered 237 lost mobiles worth ₹49 lakh.
  • “Operation Shakti”: 3 women rescued from prostitution racket at Shivshakti Bar.
  • Fake Baba arrested for exploiting woman under ritual pretense.
  • 2 vehicle lifters arrested; 15 cases solved.

Civic & Governance:

  • NMC to release draft of new ward formation today.
  • Possible water cuts due to Kanhan River flooding intake wells.
  • 148 new no-parking zones + new speed restrictions in city.
  • HC action against 23 NMC officers on stray dog menace.

Agriculture & Environment:

  • 571 hectares of crops (cotton, soybean, tur, rice, orange, chili) damaged; ~800 farmers affected.
  • Vidarbha receives heavy rain, easing rainfall deficit.

Education:

  • Nagpur University blunder: BBA students given BCom mark sheets.

Other Key Updates:

  • Security reviewed for upcoming Marbat festival.
  • Liquor ban tomorrow (Aug 23) for Tanha Pola festival.
  • Permit room owners warn of strike from Aug 24 against heavy taxes.
  • Achievers School celebrated its 17th Foundation Day.
  • Lok Sabha bans gaming; debate grows on impact on trading sector.

