Nagpur Teen Burgles Store for Girlfriend’s Birthday Gift, Caught on CCTV

Nagpur: A teenager’s desire to impress his girlfriend with an expensive birthday gift landed him on the wrong side of the law after he and his friend allegedly broke into a general store and stole goods worth nearly Rs 92,000 in Nagpur. The unusual motive behind the burglary came to light during police interrogation after both juvenile accused were traced and detained with the help of CCTV footage.

The incident occurred at ‘Chrome’ General Store near Ravinagar Square under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station.

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According to police, store owner Jayakalp Ajay Sahu had closed his shop and returned home on the night of May 28. During routine night patrolling, police personnel noticed that the lock of the shop’s shutter had been broken. Suspecting a burglary, they immediately contacted the shop owner and launched an inspection.

Upon checking the premises, it was discovered that various items, including clothes, lockets and mobile phones, had been stolen. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at around Rs 92,000.

Police then examined footage from the store’s CCTV cameras, which captured two teenage boys breaking the shutter lock, entering the shop and carrying out the theft.

Based on the footage and local intelligence inputs, Ambazari Police launched a search operation. Investigators later received information that the two juveniles, residents of the Jaripatka area, were expected to arrive near Telangkhedi Garden. Acting swiftly, police laid a trap and detained both suspects.

During questioning, the juveniles confessed to the crime. What surprised investigators was the reason behind the theft.

One of the boys reportedly told police that his girlfriend’s birthday was approaching and he wanted to present her with an expensive gift. However, lacking the money to buy one, he allegedly conspired with his friend to commit the burglary and obtain valuable items.

Police subsequently recovered the entire stolen property from the accused.

Officials said further legal proceedings are underway under the provisions applicable to juvenile offenders. The case serves as a stark reminder of how youthful impulses and poor choices can quickly spiral into criminal acts with serious consequences.

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