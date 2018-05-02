Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress

Nagpur :Waking up to women’s safety in view of nationwide furore over Hyderabad rape and murder case, Nagpur Police have launched free ride scheme for women commuting during night hours.

Under the scheme, any woman who is alone and unable to find a vehicle to get home at nights between 10pm-6am can call the police helpline numbers (1091 and 7837018555), to request for a vehicle.

The rides will be open 24×7. The control room vehicle or nearby PCR vehicle/SHO vehicle will come & drop her safely to her destination. This will be done free of cost.