Published On : Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

City Girl jumps from 21st floor in Bengaluru

Representational Pic

Benguluru/Nagpur: A 26-year-old homemaker allegedly jumped to death from the bathroom ventilator of her flat on the 21st floor of an apartment in Kothanur, near Manyata Tech Park, late Monday night.

Chandini Singh of Nagpur is suspected to have taken the extreme step as she was upset over domestic issues. She had married Ritesh Singh, also from Nagpur and a software engineer working with a private firm in the city, eight months ago.

Based on the complaint filed by Chandini’s family, police have booked a case of domestic violence and abetment to suicide against Ritesh, his parents and sister-in-law.

Sources said the couple had fought on Monday.

