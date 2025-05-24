Burglar held in Kamptee for selling stolen gold to jeweller

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant development, New Kamptee Police arrested Afroze Ansari Shamsad Ansari (23) and a juvenile accomplice for their involvement in a recent burglary in Saeed Nagar. The pair had broken into a residence and looted gold jewellery and cash.

Victim Sheikh Salim Sheikh Bismillah returned from Bhopal on May 7 to find his valuables missing. CCTV footage helped police track down the accused. Afroze confessed to committing the crime with a minor and selling the stolen jewellery to Anandrao Randive Jewellers.

Police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 2.25 lakh and have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The jeweller is also under investigation for accepting stolen goods.

