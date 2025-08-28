Nagpur Police Mandate Dog Tags and Safety Measures for Pet Owners

Nagpur: Nagpur City Police have issued a directive requiring all pet dogs to wear identification tags carrying their owner’s name and address, as part of efforts to enhance public safety and promote responsible pet ownership.

The notification also mandates that dogs in public areas wear mouth-covering nets to prevent biting. Owners are responsible for vaccinating and deworming their pets, ensuring both animal welfare and safety for citizens.

Animal welfare advocates have welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that proper identification helps safeguard animals while making owners accountable. Experts suggest that such measures encourage responsible pet parenting and reduce incidents involving dogs in public spaces.

The police notice also warns citizens not to feed stray dogs in public areas without permission, following complaints about stray dogs causing problems for children, women, and senior citizens. Legal action will be taken against those violating the rules. The order is issued under Section 44 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, effective from August 25, 2025.

Customised dog tags are readily available in local markets, priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500, with options including metal, engraved, and waterproof designs suitable for active pets.

Authorities also highlighted the need for comprehensive measures to manage the city’s stray dog population, including birth control and other safety measures, to protect citizens and maintain public order.