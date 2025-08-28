Nagpur Police Rescue Two Boys Locked Inside Home for Three Years

Nagpur: In a disturbing case of child confinement, Nagpur police rescued two young boys, aged 7 and 8, who had been kept locked inside their home for three years in the Lava Dhabha area under Wadi police jurisdiction.

The rescue operation took place on August 22 after local health workers (Asha workers) reported the situation to authorities. During this period, the children had reportedly never stepped outside or been exposed to sunlight. The boys were found wearing dirty clothes, appeared weak, and were unable to speak properly.

Police confirmed that the father, who works with the local Gram Panchayat, was aware of the situation but did not intervene, citing frequent abuse by his wife.

After receiving the report, police coordinated with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to obtain an official order to enter the house. The mother initially refused to open the door, but eventually allowed authorities inside following police warnings.

The children and their mother were immediately taken to Mayo Hospital for assessment. Subsequently, the mother was admitted to a hospital in Dhantoli for treatment, while the boys were placed in the Government Children’s Home for care and rehabilitation.

According to police reports, the children showed signs of severe neglect, including difficulty swallowing milk and a lack of awareness of the outside world. Authorities emphasized that timely intervention was crucial to protect the children’s welfare.