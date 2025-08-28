Nagpur Daily News Update – August 28, 2025

Here are the top news highlights from Nagpur for August 28, 2025. From the approval of the Nagpur–Gondia Expressway to delays in NMC projects due to lack of funds, the city continues to witness major infrastructure developments. On a cultural note, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing with eco-friendly initiatives. The day also saw tragic news with a lightning strike claiming three lives in Saoner. On the business front, Manipal Hospital has announced plans for a multi-specialty center in the city. Along with these updates, check today’s Nagpur gold rate and your daily horoscope summary.

Top Stories

Nagpur–Gondia Expressway approved : The Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared the design and land acquisition for a new controlled-access expressway connecting Nagpur and Gondia.

: The Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared the design and land acquisition for a new controlled-access expressway connecting Nagpur and Gondia. NMC funding crunch : The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received only Rs 22 lakh of the Rs 411 crore sanctioned for 2023–24, stalling road and drainage works.

: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received only Rs 22 lakh of the Rs 411 crore sanctioned for 2023–24, stalling road and drainage works. Urban Street Network project : With a Rs 125-crore budget, NMC is rolling out a common underground duct system for utilities, reducing road digging and improving pedestrian spaces.

: With a Rs 125-crore budget, NMC is rolling out a common underground duct system for utilities, reducing road digging and improving pedestrian spaces. Lightning tragedy in Saoner : A mother, her 18-year-old son, and a laborer were killed by lightning in Dhapewada.

: A mother, her 18-year-old son, and a laborer were killed by lightning in Dhapewada. Hoax bomb threat: Police arrested a man for sending a fake bomb threat to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur residence.

Crime & Public Safety

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Operation Shakti : Nagpur police have deployed AI-powered tools to fight human trafficking and booked 25 parents for allowing underage driving.

: Nagpur police have deployed AI-powered tools to fight human trafficking and booked 25 parents for allowing underage driving. Organized crime crackdown: Multiple arrests made in firearm and arms smuggling cases. Since 2017, MCOCA has been invoked against 636 criminals.

Sports

Yonex-Sunrise Tournament : The Amol Kale Memorial Yash Open Nagpur District Badminton Tournament kicks off today.

: The Amol Kale Memorial Yash Open Nagpur District Badminton Tournament kicks off today. Nagpur athletes shine : City’s women’s badminton team bagged gold at the state championship.

: City’s women’s badminton team bagged gold at the state championship. eSports milestone: Ved Bamb from Nagpur crowned India’s first Pokémon GO World Champion.

Festivals & Culture

Ganesh Chaturthi : 419 artificial ponds created by NMC for eco-friendly idol immersion.

: 419 artificial ponds created by NMC for eco-friendly idol immersion. Eco-friendly idols: Schools and artisans promote idols made from alum and farm mud.

Other Updates

Doppler radar at Nagpur Airport resumes service after a month-long outage.

Rs 471 crore sanctioned for a new government medical college and hospital in Gadchiroli.

Manipal Hospital plans multi-specialty facility in Nagpur, boosting healthcare investment.

