Nagpur Police maintain tight vigil to ensure stringent weekend lockdown

Nagpur: Police personnel were seen doing the rounds on the streets of Nagpur on Saturday to ensure that the norms of the complete weekend lockdown imposed by the State Government in the wake of second wave of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), were being followed.

From Friday 8pm, there will be no movement allowed except essential services till Monday 7 am as night curfew and weekend lockdown in Nagpur city get combined.

“Nagpur Police have prepaid a full proof blueprint for the weekend lockdown. The sum of 66 nakabandi points will be established within the city. Those who will be found roaming sans any valid cause will face stern action at the hands of cops,” CP Amitesh Kumar said on Friday.

CP Amitesh Kumar has also urged the Nagpurains to follow the guidelines issued by the District Administration and to remain indoors unless any emergency occurs. Besides, the Top Cop also stressed on wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitisers in public places to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The Maharashtra government earlier this week, made additional restrictions announcing weekend lockdown and night curfew in the city amid huge Covid surge in the state.

The fresh norms, which come into effect from Friday evening, include a curfew from 8 pm till Monday morning. Meanwhile movement of not more than 5 people will be allowed between 7am and 8pm



