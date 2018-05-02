Nagpur: ‘Declared dead’ by hospital, Covid patient turns to be alive, as kin prepares for last rites

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, an elderly novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) patient was wrongly declared dead by the medical staff of a leading Covid-19 dedicated hospital here, on Saturday, the family said. Interestingly, the hospital staff of I G P A Hospital and Research Centre had also issued the death certificate of the 63-year-old woman to her family.

Following which the family of elderly woman reportedly started preparing for her last rites, when they received a call from I G P A Hospital and Research Centre, located near Jamtha Stadium on Wardha Road clarifying on their mistake that a living patient at the facility was being wrongly “declared dead”.

According to sources, the woman was tested positive for the virus borne disease on Friday. Following which the family immediately rushed her to I G P A Hospital and Research Centre after she complained about breathing problems.

On Saturday morning, the family reportedly received a call from hospital staff informing the death of the woman. Soon family rushed to the hospital who also issued a death certificate in this connection. However, as family was preparing for the last rites of the woman, the hospital administration reportedly called the family to rectify their mistake. Irked over which the family members reportedly stormed into hospital and picked a quarrel and later shifted the woman to another hospital.



