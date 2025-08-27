Nagpur Police Launches AI-Powered Tools Under Operation Shakti to Combat Human Trafficking

In a pioneering step for Maharashtra, Nagpur Police has introduced two cutting-edge, technology-driven initiatives under Operation Shakti to intensify its fight against human trafficking, trace missing persons, and take swift action against offenders.

The first is an upgraded Garuda Drishti, recently unveiled by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, now enhanced with a powerful feature to detect digital and online trafficking. This AI-powered tool scans social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and others to flag suspicious activities, including fake job offers, escort services, and fraudulent advertisements. Officials said the system will fast-track detection and allow quick case registration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA).

The second initiative is the deployment of a Facial Recognition (FR) Surveillance System. Installed at key hotspots across Nagpur, FR-enabled cameras are programmed to identify missing women and children as well as track repeat offenders. The system instantly generates alerts, enabling real-time police intervention.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Operation Shakti is about bringing advanced technology into everyday policing. With tools like these, we can respond faster to perpetrators while strengthening efforts to trace missing women and children,” said DCP Mahak Swami.

“AI-driven tools such as Garuda Drishti and Facial Recognition reflect our commitment to proactive, people-centric policing. These innovations will make Nagpur not just a Smart City but a Safe City,” said Dr. Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City.

Officials confirmed that these initiatives mark a broader push to embed AI and surveillance technologies into law enforcement, making Nagpur a model for future-ready, technology-led policing in India.