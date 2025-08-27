Healthcare boost: Maha Govt clears Rs 471-crore GMCH for Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

Nagpur: In a landmark step for tribal and backward-region healthcare, the Maharashtra Government has sanctioned administrative approval for a Government Medical College (GMC) and a 430-bed teaching hospital in Gadchiroli, with a project outlay of Rs 471.41 crore.

The new medical college, with a 100-student intake capacity, is currently functioning from the district civil hospital but will shift to a purpose-built campus within the next 2–3 years. Spread across 43 acres on Chandrapur Road, adjacent to the Agriculture College, the upcoming complex will house classrooms, hostels, residential quarters, a guest house, mortuary, kitchen, laundry, and modern facilities like firefighting systems, lifts, CCTV, landscaping, and sewage treatment.

The Gadchiroli GMC was established in 2024 and is affiliated with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). It was among the five new medical colleges announced for Vidarbha last year. Originally pegged at Rs 403.89 crore, the project cost was revised upwards considering the challenges of its location in a Naxal-affected and tribal-dominated region. The proposal received clearance at a high-powered committee meeting on May 29, 2025, with construction to be executed by the Public Works Department.

Officials expressed optimism that the GMC would be a game-changer for a district long deprived of advanced healthcare and higher medical education. Dean Dr. Avinash Tekade confirmed that groundwork, including building plan sanctions, is ready. “We have sought NOC for construction. Once tenders are floated and a contractor appointed, work will commence. We have also applied to start postgraduate courses from 2025-26,” he said.

Currently, students receive practical exposure at the district hospital, while temporary arrangements for classrooms, laboratories, and a library have been provided in the Civil Surgeon’s office.

The new GMC is expected not only to ease the shortage of doctors in the tribal belt but also to enhance healthcare delivery in one of Maharashtra’s most underserved regions.