Nagpur Police launch Young India Unchained initiative to address problems faced by youth

Nagpur: Upliftment and empowerment is what the youth of Nagpur need. The Alliance Against Centres of Trafficking with the support of Nagpur Police launched an initiative for the same.

The initiative called as Young India Unchained (YIU) was launched by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, IPS (retd) former director general, NDRF ad civil defence Dr P M Nair who has a celebrated expert on anti-human trafficking and child protection.

YIU is a collective by the youth for the youth to create awareness on safety issue including sex trafficking and other henious crimes against women and children in the city

What is Young India Unchained Initiative’s vision?

*Increase in Awareness among youth on crimes against women and children including sex trafficking.

*Increase in youth participation in efforts to ensure safety and prevent human trafficking.

*Reduction in young college girls being lured into trafficking.

*Increase in participation of youth in the criminal justice system by engagement with police, increased reporting of the crime.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told Nagpur Today that the drive was a very necessary step as the crime in youth has been on a rise. “There have been cases of eve teasing, cyber stalking which needed to be addressed at the earliest,” he added.

“Female students were finding it difficult to come up and speak about the problems faced by them. We hope this drive is beneficial for the youth and help us address their problems in a more mechanized manner,” Kumar said.

