Good news: Nagpur’s Lendi, Naik Talao to be rejuvenated

Nagpur: In good news for environmentalists, Lendi and Naik Talao in Nagpur, which are almost became non-existent due to rampant pollution and encroachments, are going to get a new lease of life as rejuvenation project worth Rs 27.71 crore has been approved by the State Government under Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT), according to media reports.

The Central Government had given in-principle approval to fund rejuvenation of two water bodies — Lendi Talao and Naik Talao under AMRUT 2.0. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the two lakes to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), an agency appointed by the state for technical scrutiny, and obtained sanction.

Advertisement

According to reports, the state-level technical committee for AMRUT 2.0 met a day ago, during which the NMC team led by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar and others gave presentation on the two projects and proposed to undertake rejuvenation works in 6.42 acres (22.53%) of total 28.5 acres area of Lendi Talao in the DPR.

Accordingly, the committee reportedly cleared the proposal. The committee has approved Rs14.31 crore funds for the project. A few years ago, the NMC had submitted a DPR with the state seeking funds for rejuvenation of the Lendi Talao under the State Lakes Conservation Plan (SLCP). But the state did not approve the project and directed the NMC to remove encroachments from the waterbody first.

After the NMC sought possession of Lendi Talao for rejuvenation, the state handed over the entire 28.5 acres area to the civic body on June 13, 2018. During the hand over, the district administration had restricted division, distribution or lease of the land to anyone for any other purpose.

In the same meeting, the committee also approved rejuvenation of Naik Talao, which is situated downstream of Lendi Talao. The project has been planned in 7.23 acres area. The committee has approved Rs 13.5 crore for the purpose.

Now, the state will submit both the projects to the Centre which will sanction funds under AMRUT 2.0.

The NMC has also planned rejuvenation of Police Line Takli Lake in West Nagpur and Binaki-Mangalwari Lake in North Nagpur under AMRUT 2.0. DPR of the two water bodies is being prepared. All four water bodies are facing threat of destruction due to encroachments, accumulation of silt, lack of maintenance etc.

Till now, the NMC has executed rejuvenation works in Sonegaon, Gandhisagar and Pandhrabodi lakes with the help of funds sanctioned by the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement