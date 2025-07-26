Nagpur Police Launch ‘Operation Shakti’ Against Human Trafficking

Advertisement



Nagpur: In response to the alarming rise in human trafficking cases in the region, Nagpur Police have initiated a major crackdown under the banner of Operation ‘Shakti’. This comprehensive campaign aims not only to curb trafficking activities but also to ensure the rescue and rehabilitation of women and child victims.

Human trafficking has emerged as a growing threat across India, with recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) confirming a disturbing increase in such crimes in Nagpur. Vulnerable women and children are often forced into labor, sexual exploitation, and even illegal organ trade by trafficking networks.

Recognizing the urgent need for action, Nagpur Police have launched Operation Shakti, which goes beyond enforcement. The initiative includes a detailed action plan for the rehabilitation of rescued victims, ensuring they do not fall prey to the trafficking cycle again.

The launch event held at the Nagpur Police Commissionerate saw participation from senior IAS officer Vinita Singhal, who emphasized a multi-faceted approach to tackling trafficking. “This is not a fight the police can win alone. Society must play a crucial role. Awareness, education, and vigilance are key to uprooting this crime,” she stated.

Operation Shakti is being seen as a proactive and much-needed step by law enforcement in the region. However, police officials stressed that community participation is vital. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities without delay, as alert and aware individuals are the strongest defense against trafficking.