Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari Criticizes Government Machinery, Calls It “Useless” at Public Event

Advertisement



Nagpur : Known for his candid remarks, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stirred political debate yet again on Saturday after publicly calling government systems “ineffective” and “useless.” Speaking at an event at Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur, Gadkari lashed out at civic and administrative bodies like the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and NIT, saying they only serve to “puncture a moving vehicle.”

“Be it the NMC, NIT, or any other government agency — none of them are useful. They do the work of puncturing a moving vehicle. That’s why we need to find alternative ways to get things done,” said Gadkari, drawing sharp attention and sparking widespread political discussion.

Gold Rate 26 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The minister was addressing a seminar titled “Sports as a Career”, organized by the Vidarbha Adventure Association. In his speech, Gadkari encouraged youth to pursue sports with dedication, stating, “When your days are good, you are praised. But when those days are over, no one cares. That’s why everyone should work hard and build a career in sports.”

Highlighting his unconventional approach to development, Gadkari added, “I’m not a financial expert or accountant, but I am a good financial advisor. I’ve managed to carry out road and bridge projects worth ₹5 lakh crore, even when there was no money in hand.”

Vision for Sports Infrastructure in Nagpur

Outlining his ambition to transform Nagpur’s sports landscape, Gadkari declared, “I want to build 300 stadiums in Nagpur, but government systems are a hurdle. The government is a useless entity.”

He cited an example from Dubai where a private operator successfully manages a stadium. “A person from Dubai who runs a stadium there has now been assigned a similar project in Nagpur. The government will provide land, water, and basic infrastructure, but the responsibility for running and maintaining the facility will lie with him,” Gadkari explained.

“He will charge a small fee from youth participating in various sports — because free services are never valued. When people pay, they take things seriously and work harder,” he added.

Gadkari’s sharp criticism of government agencies, especially as a senior minister, has reignited conversations about the efficiency of public systems and alternative models for infrastructure development. His remarks have drawn both praise and criticism across political circles.