Youth Drowns in Hingna Lake Tragedy

Nagpur: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded this morning at the Salai Mendha lake near Hingna, sending waves of grief across the region. A 20-year-old youth, Piyush Suraj Sukhdeve, a resident of Bhilgaon in Kamptee, tragically drowned during a recreational visit with his friends.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 10 AM. Piyush had arrived at the lake with four of his friends for a casual outing. After spending some time near the lake, the group decided to enter the water for a swim. Unaware of the sudden depth and lacking experience, Piyush lost his balance and began to drown.

Despite immediate attempts by his friends to rescue him, they were unable to save him due to the depth of the water and panic. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, they alerted the police and the fire department.

A team of five trained divers was dispatched to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. After nearly three hours of continuous effort, the divers managed to recover Piyush’s body from the lake. The sight of the lifeless young man left onlookers in shock and sorrow.

Piyush’s maternal uncle was among those who arrived at the scene and formally identified the body. The local police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.

This untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over the area. What began as a joyful gathering among friends turned into a devastating tragedy. Locals have raised concerns over the lack of safety measures around natural water bodies like the Salai Mendha lake.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for better safety protocols and signage around lakes and ponds to prevent such tragic accidents, especially involving young people.