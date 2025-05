Nagpur to Face Scheduled Power Cuts on May 28 for Maintenance Work – Check if Your Area is Affected

Advertisement



Power Outages Announced in Several Parts of Nagpur on May 28 Due to Maintenance Work

Nagpur – The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has announced a scheduled power outage in several areas of Nagpur on Wednesday, May 28, due to planned maintenance and repair work. Authorities have urged residents to take note of the schedule and cooperate during the temporary disruption.

According to MSEDCL’s schedule, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas at different times:

From 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM: Date Layout, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Jaytala Village, Shiv Priya Tower, Pioneer City, Shantinath Society

From 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM: Gayatri Nagar, Water Tank Area, Parsodi

From 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM: Gopal Nagar (Water Tank Area), parts of Dindayal Nagar, area behind Durga Mandir, Padole Hospital

From 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM: Lokhande Nagar, Dronacharya Nagar, Trimurti Nagar, Nelco Society, Pathan Layout, parts of Dindayal Nagar, Lokseva Society, Swalambinagar, Aaji Aajoba Garden area, Khamla Sindhi Colony, Kotwal Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Venkatesh Society, Vasant Nagar, Laxminagar Garden and nearby areas

From 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM: Mure Memorial Hospital, Science Institute, Maharaj Bagh

From 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM: Pandey Layout, Kapil Apartment, Gawande Layout, parts of Snehnagar, Glorious Plaza, Ankita Society, Ramesh Estate, Pyramid City-4, Ocean City, Ghoghli Village, Faizan Layout, Nivas Society, Om Shiv Sai Society, Subhangi Nagar 1 & 2, Shridhar Ketan Society, Besa Village, Madankar Society, Gangavihar-2, Swamidham Residency, Saurabh Nagar, Dattanagar, Swami Samarth Nagari, Kadambini Vihar 1 & 2

From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM: RFTS Road, Surendranagar, Tatya Tope Nagar

From 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM: Gandhinagar, Corporation Colony, Daga Layout, Ambazari Layout, Yashwant Nagar

From 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM: Telkhamthi

From 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM : Parts of Nandanvan, Hasanbagh, MIG, LIG, HIG Colony, and Vrindavan Nagar due to underground cable charging

Phased Power Outages (Between 7:00 AM and 12:00 PM):

Rajshree Nagar, Jaywant Society, Ramtek Nagar, Amar Tripti Society, Rahate Nagar Toli, Phulmoti Layout, Ratan Nagar, Himalaya Empire, Lohar Samaj Bhavan, Rameshwari Road

MSEDCL has expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured that efforts will be made to complete the maintenance work within the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate during the planned outages.

