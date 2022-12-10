Nagpur Police issue traffic advisory for Prime Minister’s visit on Dec 11

Nagpur: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on Sunday, December 11, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chetna Tidke on Friday evening issued a press note announcing traffic diversions on several routes from midnight of December 11 to 1 pm on Sunday.

Vehicular traffic will be temporarily stopped/diverted by putting barricades at various places during the visits of VVIPs to Nagpur city on December 11. The road leading to the Airport will remain crowded till Sunday afternoon, so commuters using the road should plan accordingly, the advisory said. Train passengers should use the Santra Market route to reach Nagpur Railway Station, it added.

Also, entry of heavy vehicles going to Wardha via Amravati Road and towards Amravati via Jabalpur Road, will be barred from Zero Point to Samruddhi Expressway (Waifal Toll Plaza) and Hingna village to Zero Point. Traffic going to Wardha from Amravati Road will be diverted to Butibori route through Kanholibara. Traffic coming to Nagpur city from Wardha will be diverted from Butibori.

Traffic will be closed for the general public on roads near the West Gate of the Nagpur Railway Station when the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be passing through on Sunday.

PM Modi will be in Nagpur for a slew of programmes, including inauguration of Samruddhi Mahamarg, AIIMS, Vande Bharat train, and Nagpur Metro Rail.

According to a report, vehicular traffic on Railway Station flyover, Tekdi Road and from Shreemohini Complex till the railway station, which all are on the west side of Nagpur Railway Station, will remain closed for the general public. In view of PM’s arrival on December 11, traffic near railway station will be restricted from 7.30 am to 10.30 am to allow smooth movement of public, PM’s convoy and his security, said the report.

The PM is expected to arrive at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport around 9.25 am on Sunday and reach the Nagpur railway station by road. From the airport, his convoy will move to the double-decker flyover on Wardha Road and Shahid Gowari flyover to reach Morris College Square before turning right on Tekdi Road. From Manas Square, the convoy will turn left on the railway station flyover to reach the Nagpur Railway Station. After flagging off Vande Bharat Express from Platform No.1, Modi will leave for Freedom Park Metro Station at Zero Mile. He will travel in the Metro up to Khapri. Later, he will reach the Samruddhi Mahamarg inauguration venue by road.

Police have appealed to train passengers having bookings on Sunday to use the East Gate of the Railway Station (on the Santra Market side) to avoid any last minute inconvenience. All shops in front of the railway station will remain closed, while no such instructions have been given for shops located on Santra Market side.

