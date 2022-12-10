Adv Roshan Bagde elected new President of DBA, Nagpur

Nagpur: In the neck and neck competition, Adv Roshan Bagde won the District Bar Association (DBA), Nagpur, elections and emerged as the President here, on Saturday. The counting for 17 DBA office-bearers including President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Library-in-charge, Treasurer and executive members commenced at around 11 am on Saturday.

Advertisement

For the post of President, Advocates Roshan Bagde, Prakash Jaiswal, Pankaj Kothari, Madan Senad and Pramod Upadhyay were in the fray.

It may be recalled that 82 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the District Bar Association (DBA) elections on Friday. The month-long canvassing by the candidates continued till the last minute of the polling held at ‘Nyay Mandir’ premises.

Out of 4,666 registered voters, 3,804 voters exercised their franchise in the elections. The arrangement for the voting was made in four rooms of the District Court. Voting of 643 votes out of 782 was registered in room No 201; 710 voting out of 902 in room No 224; 1,210 voting out of 1,533and 1,241 voting out of 1,449 were recorded on the ground floor. A total of 862 voters remained absent.

Notably, In 2018, the DBA election had recorded 84.25 per cent voting as 3,290 voters had exercised their franchise out of 3,905 registered voters. This year, the number of voters has increased by 761.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement