Biker killed in multi-vehicle crash on Wardha Road near Nagpur

Nagpur: A man was killed in a mishap involving a truck, a car, a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle, on Wardha Road on Friday. The mishap took place near Takalghat under the jurisdiction of MIDC Butibori police.

According to police, a recklessly driven truck hit a car that crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley that later hit a motorcycle near Takalghat. The impact was so strong that the motorcyclist was killed on the spot. The deceased biker was identified as Sanjay Ramrkishna Khapne (40), a resident of Butibori. He was a milkman.

The accident occurred at 11.45 pm on Friday when the truck was heading towards Nagpur from Wardha. The truck hit a car from behind. After the impact, the car driver lost control on the wheels due to which the four-wheeler jumped off the road divider and came onto another lane of the road. The trucker also lost control over the vehicle that hit a stationary tractor-trolley. As a result, the tractor-trolley moved ahead and hit a motorcycle. Khapne, who was riding the two-wheeler fell on the road and sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Fearing arrest, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

PSI Rameshwar Rai and police staff rushed to the spot and sent the body of Khapne for post-mortem. A case under Sections 279, 427, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 184 and 134 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered by MIDC Butibori police. Cops are searching for the truck driver.

