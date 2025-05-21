Nagpur police file chargesheet within 2 hours in molestation case

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a rare instance of swift action, Sadar Police in Nagpur filed a chargesheet just two hours after arresting a 47-year-old man accused of molesting a female relative over a prolonged period.

The accused, Mohammad Ashpak Nazir Sheikh, a resident of Goa Colony in the city, was apprehended on Monday following a complaint that detailed repeated incidents of sexual harassment over the last two years. The survivor, who lived in the same household with her sister and the accused, alleged that Sheikh continued to harass her even after being ousted by her brother-in-law.

According to police, the situation escalated when Sheikh unlawfully entered the complainant’s residence at night and allegedly molested her. On their way to the police station to report the crime, the complainant and her brother were reportedly threatened by Sheikh, who tried to intercept them.

The survivor filed her complaint at Sadar Police Station, where officers acted without delay. Sheikh was arrested and, during preliminary questioning, is said to have confessed to the offence. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a display of efficient policing, the investigation team led by Senior PI Manish Thakre, along with PSIs Sadiya Somankar, Nilesh Ghogre, and a dedicated staff including Duresh Thakur, Sandip Sadashiv, Mohansingh Thakur, Nilesh Lode, Dhnyaneshwar Wakudikar, Sachin Kawale, and Rupesh Hiwrale, completed the investigation and filed a detailed chargesheet in record time — just two hours after the arrest.

